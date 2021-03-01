In its January issue, The North Carolina Medical Journal published an online article recognizing The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina Inc. (AMEXCAN) for its grassroots efforts in addressing the disparities faced by the Hispanic and Latino community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
The medical journal was founded in 1849 by the North Carolina Medical Society co-published by the North Carolina Institute of Medicine and The Duke Endowment. Each issue has a topical focus and includes a collection of peer-reviewed articles that focus on original research.
George J. Hendrix, the author of the article, writes about AMEXCAN’s role in the battle against COVID-19.
Hendrix states that Latinos and Hispanics make up 10% of the North Carolina population. However, they account for 39% of COVID-19 cases, a number he calls alarming per capita.
He also explains that because of the types of jobs typically held by the Hispanic and Latino population, it is challenging to work from home, socially distance and sanitize frequently. These jobs include construction, farming, and factory-based and warehousing-type jobs, among others.
Hendrix emphasizes that living conditions for many families in this community factor into the high index of COVID-19 related cases.
Many Hispanic and Latinos that AMEXCAN supports reside in subprime conditions, he said. It is not unusual to see a nuclear and extended family living in the same home that tends to be a smaller-than-adequate space.
Furthermore, migrant farmworkers are frequently living in overcrowded and substandard temporary housing provided by the farmers that also create difficulties in preventing the spread of the virus.
Hendrix noted the effort AMEXCAN has completed in coordinating and organizing state, county and local resources as well as collaborating with other organizations and leaders to provide aid to the Hispanic and Latino community.
AMEXCAN has provided personal protective equipment, free COVID-19 testing, culturally acceptable information and interpreter services to those in need at more than a dozen resources fairs across the state, using monetary support from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services,
“Once organizations like AMEXCAN were selected to assist in addressing COVID-19 in the communities at hand, the resulting value was hard to dismiss,” Hendrix said.
It is through grassroots efforts of allocating resources and information properly that COVID-19 will eventually be eradicated, he said.