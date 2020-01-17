First the Yaris hatchback, was here; then it was gone.
After a year’s retirement, the Yaris hatchback is back on the market and it’s been through some things.
Mainly, it went to Mazda land, became a Mazda 2 (which isn’t sold in the U.S.) and came out with a new and improved Yaris badge, offering a five-door option to the Yaris sedan.
Like the world around us, the Yaris has gone through some melting-pot changes. It’s been a Scion, a Toyota, and now a Toyota-Mazda. The new 2020 Yaris has the underpinnings of a Mazda 2, with the Yaris badging on the outside.
But changes and new bonds can strengthen what you already have, and the Yaris hatchback has morphed into a great subcompact five-door car.
All versions of the Yaris hatchback are powered by a 1.5-liter inline-4 rated at 106 horsepower. The Yaris hatch comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Don’t let the horsepower numbers worry you – this is a little car. Coming in at barely over 2,500 pounds, the Yaris hatchback measures 161.6 inches from bumper to bumper, which makes it about 10 inches shorter than the Yaris sedan.
Underneath its Toyota styling, the Yaris’ Mazda bones include a MacPherson strut front suspension teamed with a torsion-beam rear axle. The ride is firm, but not too stiff. I found the driving personality of the Yaris to be more responsive than other subcompact cars. Steering was steady and sure, aided by a thick-rimmed three-spoke steering wheel.
Mileage was excellent with an EPA rating of 40 mpg on the highway. I got about 36 mpg for a week of mixed miles.
You can get a Yaris hatchback in either LE or XLE trim. The LE comes standard with proximity-key entry, forward-collision warning and a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The XLE adds on extras like a leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, and LED headlights.
Space wise, it’s a little car. Seating was comfortable for four; five was pushing it. Especially or three kids across the rear bench that can’t keep their hands off each other. I had to move one to the front seat so I could drive in peace.
However, I was surprised about how much stuff I could get in the Yaris hatchback with the seats down. On one trip, with the 60-part of the 60/40 split rear seat down, I was able to transport a short dresser, with one kid in the 40-part of the bench seat. I was really thinking we wouldn’t be able to shut the hatchback, but it shut comfortably. You’ll find about 16 cubic feet of cargo space in the hatchback area.
Overall, I loved this little car. It drove well and was packed with driving and safety features. The bottom line for my Yaris XLE hatchback was $19,705. For those looking for a good, safe, reliable car for under $20,000 – the Yaris needs to be on your shortlist.