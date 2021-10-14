Could the biblical description of the destruction of Sodom be explained by an exploding meteor?
A research team including East Carolina University’s Sid Mitra, professor of geological sciences, has presented evidence that a Middle Bronze Age city called Tall el-Hammam, located in the Jordan Valley northeast of the Dead Sea, was destroyed by a cosmic airburst.
Archaeological excavation of the site began in 2005, Mitra said, and researchers have been particularly interested in a citywide 1.5-meter-thick destruction layer of carbon and ash. The layer, which dates to about 1650 B.C.E. (about 3,600 years ago), contains shocked quartz, melted pottery and mudbricks, diamond-like carbon, soot, remnants of melted plaster, and melted minerals including platinum, iridium, nickel, gold, silver, zircon, chromite and quartz.
“They found all this evidence of high-temperature burning throughout the entire site,” Mitra said. “And the technology didn’t exist at that time, in the Middle Bronze Age, for people to be able to generate fires of that kind of temperature.”
The site includes a massive palace complex with thick walls and a monumental gateway, much of which was destroyed.
The researchers developed a hypothesis that there had been a meteorite impact or bolide — a meteor that explodes in the atmosphere. The researchers compared the airburst to a 1908 explosion over Tunguska, Russia, where a 50-meter-wide bolide detonated, generating 1,000 times more energy than the Hiroshima atomic bomb.
Researchers in a variety of fields were called upon to analyze evidence from the site, including Mitra, whose lab focuses on the analysis of soot.
The paper, titled “A Tunguska sized airburst destroyed Tall el-Hammam a Middle Bronze Age city in the Jordan Valley near the Dead Sea,” also speculates that “a remarkable catastrophe, such as the destruction of Tall el-Hammam by a cosmic object, may have generated an oral tradition that, after being passed down through many generations, became the source of the written story of biblical Sodom in Genesis.”
The study does not attempt to prove or disprove that possibility, but its explanation of the destruction of the city could be consistent with the biblical accounts.
ECU partners with Dartmouth to study, treat chronic COVID-19
A team from ECU’s Brody School of Medicine is collaborating with health care providers from Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth to understand the extended effects of COVID-19, and to provide resources and guidance to patients whose symptoms persist beyond the usual duration.
It’s known as “post-acute COVID-19 syndrome,” “long COVID,” “chronic COVID” and sometimes “long-haul COVID.” The CDC refers to the range of aftereffects experienced by some who have had COVID-19 as “post-COVID conditions.”
“By definition, it is persistent symptoms beyond four weeks of onset of symptoms,” said Dr. Paul Bolin Jr., chairman of internal medicine at the Brody School of Medicine, who is among those leading the ECU and Vidant Health teams treating COVID-19 infected patients and working to vaccinate community members across the region.
“It spans the whole spectrum — there’s people who have had nothing more than loss of taste to people who were in the ICU for a month,” Bolin added. “We’re seeing persistence of fatigue, shortness of breath, unusual pain syndromes, some people with loss of smell and taste for prolonged periods of time, a lack of mental clarity — cognitive fog, if you will. There have been studies that have documented significant decreases in cognition after COVID.”
Much remains unknown about COVID-19, including its long-term effects on the body and the brain, and why some patients fare worse than others when they become infected by it.
This is what brought teams of health care providers and researchers from ECU and Dartmouth together — to better understand these issues and find solutions for those struggling to fully recover.
As Bolin and his team have met with chronic COVID patients in person, they also have a standing virtual meeting with their Dartmouth collaborators so that the teams can learn from one another and adjust their strategies.
“I think the benefit to collaborating is that we have different demographics. We both have rural populations, but I think we have a very rural, largely Caucasian population in New Hampshire and Vermont,” said Dr. Jeffrey Parsonnet, professor of medicine at the Geisel School of Medicine. “So there are demographic differences in the populations that inform the understanding of this syndrome. There are geographic differences and there’s the reality that as you get more numbers you get additional information. Also, having researchers with different histories, different perspectives, different backgrounds help develop a research proposal.”
“We saw something like this after the 1918 pandemic. It was noted that many people after the 1918 flu actually ended up with Parkinson’s,” he said. “The (chronic COVID) research involves cataloging all of these symptoms.”
Bolin said there is currently no treatment for chronic COVID, because physicians and researchers do not know what it is.
Although there currently are not approved treatments for long COVID, Bolin’s team has been able to provide patients with referrals to specialist care — commonly rehabilitation, pulmonary or neurological — and work with their current health care providers to assess and revise their medications as needed. Bolin also emphasized that by seeing these patients and documenting their cases, their team then has a way to contact them when a promising treatment emerges.
Many patients, though, find some relief in hearing that they’re not imagining their symptoms, that they’re not alone in experiencing these ongoing issues and that teams like Bolin’s are working to understand them and find solutions.
“Nobody comes to this COVID clinic without crying,” Bolin said. “The reason they cry is because it’s the first time somebody has told them this is real. The most amazing thing about this, to me, is that these people have lived with this. I think a lot of people — trying to be encouraging — have told people, ‘Oh you’re fine, just keep going’— and they don’t feel fine. So, you get this label of you’re faking it, or you just think you are sick.
“It’s amazing when I tell people this is real, invariably they’ll burst out crying because they’ve been carrying that emotional burden that it’s their fault, so to speak.”
For more information about the long COVID clinics or to make an appointment, contact Caryl Holoman at 744-2570 or holomanc@ecu.edu.