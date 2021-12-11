Animal Services
The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Grinch, a large, gray male cat.
The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Twinkle, an adult female terrier mix.
Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the organization is open by appointment only for adoptions. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application.
Pitt Friends
Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Jane, a female hound mix.
Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.
Visit www.pittfriends.com for information.
Saving Graces 4 Felines
The Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Mimi, a female white and black kitten.
SG4F cats are vaccinated, tested for cat leukemia and FIV, treated for fleas, dewormed, and are spayed or neutered. Visit savinggraces4felines.com for more information.
Cats: female, black; male, silver tabby; female, tuxedo; female, white tabby; female, calico tabby; female, dilute calico.
Kittens: female, black (partially blind); male, white and black; female, white and black; female, tuxedo; female, brown tabby.