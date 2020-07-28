FARMVILLE — Lindsay Annis, director of the May Museum and Park, is leaving her position as Museum director effective Wednesday.
Annis has served as director since October 2017, working to share the history of the museum with the people of Farmville and beyond.
During her tenure, Annis implemented several new programs including Market on Main. Established in 2018, Market on Main allows for local vendors to sell their goods and custom creations on the lawn of the May Museum and has attracted customers from throughout the area to Farmville.
Annis also assisted with the Coffee and History series, held in conjunction with the Farmville Public Library. Each month the series features a guest speaker who educates, informs and entertains participants about different topics.
Past series have included a discussion from Barbara Sauls on Farmville architecture, information about Farmville native General Hal Turnage by Bert Smith and genealogy lessons from Roger Kammerer, a member of the Wilson Historical Society.
Annis was also responsible for maintaining the museum’s already-established programs such as hosting different exhibits, the annual Oyster Roast and membership meetings.
Of the exhibits showcased at the museum while she was director, Annis said her favorite was on Paul Aaron Parker. The exhibit was held in conjunction with students attending an East Carolina University history class.
“It was wonderful to see the exhibit opening and all of his family travel to honor his memory,” Annis said.
She also organized the museum’s annual Garden Party, another of her favorite events.
“I love to see the creativity with the hats and it really kicks off warm weather and the start of summer months in Farmville, in my opinion,” Annis said.
She said that seeing the grounds of the May Museum and Park filled with people brought joy to her heart.
She leaves the museum feeling proud of her accomplishments, and of the town's growth.
I” am proud of the way Farmville has blossomed over the past few years with all of the new businesses, citizens, and events," Annis said. "I am just proud that I got to be a part of Farmville’s positive changes during my time at the museum and getting the word out that it truly is a special place."
Annis, along with her husband and two daughters, are embarking on a new adventure in Bath.
“My family is excited to start a new chapter in Bath," she said. "We are looking forward to our adventures on the water but will always hold a special place in my heart for Farmville. I look forward to returning for visits to see all of the wonderful things that continue to happen."
Her dedication helped to grow the museum and town, said Randy Walters, trustee of the DeVisconti Trust.
“She did a super job as director of the May Museum. She did everything she could to promote the museum, honor Ms. Tabitha and contribute to the community,” Walters said, adding Annis will be missed by the Farmville community.
Farmville town manager David Hodgkins agreed.
“She did a great job with the museum," he said. "She brought new energy to the museum’s operations and introduced a lot of new programs that became very popular with the public. We hope to continue what she started and continue to build.”
The museum is currently closed due to COVID-19. Staff from the Farmville library will help with its operation.