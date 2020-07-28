FARMVILLE — After months planning and work to prepare the site, Pharmville Drug officially opened its doors to customers on Friday.
Owed by pharmacists and friends Staci Garner and Angel Dawson, the duo said Pharmville Drug is a dream come to fruition.
Garner a Farmville native, met Dawson, who is from Seven Springs, while attending pharmacy school at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. They quickly formed a friendship that would last long after after they graduated in 2002.
Though they took separate paths after graduation, the friends met at a continuing education class and began discussing the possibility of opening a pharmacy together.
One year later, Garner contacted Dawson and said she was ready to begin their business journey, which would result in Pharmville.
Since Oct. 2019, Garner and Dawson have been working to transform the former Farmville Enterprise, located on Main Street, into the pharmacy of their dreams.
The duo completely gutted the inside of the 2,100 square foot facility and restored the original ceilings, interior brick wall and cement floor. The front facade and windows were also redone and the back entrance to the building was made to be ADA compliant.
A room for consultation is located at the rear of the building, with retail space and the pharmacy occupying the rest of the structure.
During renovations, a long-hidden skylight was discovered. It now helps brighten the pharmacy.
Decor for the business consists of repurposed items that Dawson and Garner have accumulated throughout the years, which they said adds to the charm of the small-town pharmacy they wanted to open.
“Our whole plan when we started was to have a unique setup,” Dawson said.
The interior also includes a Hershey Ice Cream Bar located at the front of the pharmacy. Customers can choose a variety of flavors including sugar-free options.
In the future, Pharmville hopes to add more healthy snack options with gluten- and sugar-free options.
Pharmville also will sell an array of one-of-a-kind retail items from several vendors. This includes craft made baskets made in Ghana whose purchase helps support the African Free Trade Market, paintings, jewelry and more.
And Garner and Dawson will offer their unique Pharmville brand of lotion, candles, headache and lip balm and goat milk soaps.
The women said the hope for Pharmville to be a community pharmacy where customers feel welcome, appreciated and cared for. The pair strives to serve not only the physical well being of their customers, but also their emotional and spiritual health.
“Our main thing is to keep our patients and community happy and healthy while giving them the best quality care. Not just to help them manage their medications but to manage their whole health. Our focus is on holistic care,” Dawson said.
Garner added, “Health is not one-dimensional. It’s not just the medication you take.”
Pharmville offers customers other health services, including consulting services for diabetes, weight loss, lifestyle and nutrition management.
The business also offers natural supplements, vitamins and natural products for weight loss, lifestyle management and more.
While officially opening their doors Friday, Pharmville had a soft opening on July 20. Since the beginning of their journey, Garner and Dawson said they have received an amazing response.
“We kind of hesitated opening the doors at all, just because we knew we had a lot of work to do," Garner said. "People have been trickling in and it’s been good for us because we’ve been practicing and training. We’ve had more patients than we thought we would have, or more than pharmacies have in the first year."
Garner said patients already have switched over to Pharmville.
The business will offer $3 prescription delivery to Farmville residents and is offering curbside pick-up at the rear of the building.
Pharmville employes eight including Garner and Dawson and is located at 3754 S. Main Street. It is open Monday through Saturation from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. New patients are welcome and Pharmville accepts all major insurance including Tricare, Medicare and Medicaid. For more information, call 787-5990.