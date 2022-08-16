A leadership retirement in the Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina division has allowed for changes that will benefit journalism and news coverage for newspapers all over the eastern end of the Tarheel State.
Mark Cohen, publisher/president since 2019 for APG Ohio/Michigan, will be moving to Greenville, North Carolina, to oversee a combined division, Ohio/Eastern North Carolina.
“This change allowed us to review our organizational structure and we have decided to consolidate Ohio and ENC under one region,” said Nick Monico, APG chief operating officer. “Mark and his team have grown the Ohio operation significantly on many fronts.”
Cohen takes the reins from President of Adams Publishing Group of Eastern North Carolina Robin Quillon who is retiring, effective Aug. 31.
Cohen has over 30 years of experience and has managed at all levels. Prior to coming to Athens, he served as president of the Pennsylvania Press Association, advocating for the state's newspapers. Cohen will relocate to North Carolina on Sept. 6.
“I’m excited about this expanded role and look forward to blending into the community, visiting customers and supporting our employees. I can’t wait to explore the region and I also get to visit the Ohio locations monthly which is the ideal situation,” he said.
Quillon joined Adams Publishing Group in August 2018 as Regional President in East North Carolina (ENC). APG had just purchased the operation from Cooke Communications. It was losing money and, in a few short years, Quillon and his team managed to control expenses while driving revenue, especially commercial printing, bringing it to solid profitability. Robin brought many great ideas to APG, such as “Bark Madness,” Remnant Programs, and Buccaneer Direct.
“After 40 years in this business, the time has come to say goodbye,” Quillon said. “I will be joining my family in Florida, where we have 4 children and seven grandchildren. Working for Adam’s Publishing as President of ENC and the excellent team here has been a wonderful experience. We’ve had tremendous success over the past three years. And I believe our best days are ahead. ENC will be in good hands, as my very good friend Mark Cohen will lead this division. I wish him and my team of professionals all the best.”