...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to
25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From Saturday through early Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
DUGSPUR, Va. — Steven “Craig” Bone, 61, died on Monday, March 27, 2023. Celebration of life service Saturday at 1 p.m., at Calvary Bible Church in Dugspur, Va. Arrangements by High Country Services.
ROCKY MOUNT — Carolyn Revis Jackson, 81, died on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Funeral Sunday at 3 p.m., at Unity of Faith Worship Center. Visitation Saturday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by H.D. Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Mount.