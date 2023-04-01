DUGSPUR, Va. — Steven “Craig” Bone, 61, died on Monday, March 27, 2023. Celebration of life service Saturday at 1 p.m., at Calvary Bible Church in Dugspur, Va. Arrangements by High Country Services.

ROCKY MOUNT — Carolyn Revis Jackson, 81, died on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Funeral Sunday at 3 p.m., at Unity of Faith Worship Center. Visitation Saturday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by H.D. Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Mount.

Tags