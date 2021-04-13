I was cut off today on Greenville Boulevard when a dump truck switched lanes abruptly. Then to my horror, I read the sign on the back of the truck which said that I should stay 300 feet behind him. I slammed on the brakes barely avoiding a wreck. Luckily another dump truck did not pull in front of me.
Why we treat others the way we do has always baffled me. Live and let live, if only we all practiced this. Our days are numbered and then we die. Why do we waste so much time and energy being against others? There’s goodness in each one of us. We are born as tiny bundles of joy and we somehow let life turn us into monsters.
BYH of the writer asking what part of “shall not be infringed” we don’t understand. What part of “A well regulated Militia” do you not understand?
A no BYH to the new neighbors for taking one of my reflectors from the end of my driveway. It helps me to see how to get in my driveway at night. Also don’t park on my lawn! You know where the property line is. Y’all are just being butts about it.
Bless her heart, a co-worker said to me, “could you be any more annoying?” So the next day I wore tap shoes to work.
BYH, I have a fear of giants, it’s called Feefiphobia.
BYH to the person who said Democrats were originators of “Jim Crow” laws. “Jim Crow” laws were originated by white racists. The same holds true today with current new voting restrictions, being passed by white racists who just happen to be Republicans this time.
Thanks to the big-hearted children of Eastern, Elmhurst, Wahl-Coates and Wintergreen Elementary Schools (and their art teachers and principals) for creating beautiful spring greeting cards for many senior citizens in Pitt County.
Bless the hearts of anyone who believes “no one” wants to work because they “make” too much money on unemployment. If you had ever had the misfortune of being on NC’s unemployment, you would know that it pays only a small fraction of what you made at your last job. The idea that it pays more than you can earn working even a minimum wage job is a lie perpetuated by despicable, greedy people.
BMH, when Miley Crus dances around nearly nude and licks a hammer, it’s called art, but when I do it and I get kicked out of Home Depot.
Now that COVID is easing up there sure are a lot of folks out and about. I have enjoyed staying home and I think I may have developed some type of phobia about leaving the house. Well, at least until my wife invited her brother for the weekend. Now I would leave the house for any excuse. I long for the solitude of lockdown, the sound of the birds singing.