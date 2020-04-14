Correction: Bless Your Heart incorrectly reported Vidant Health’s policy on reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations. Systemwide numbers, 33 as of Monday, are available at www.vidanthealth.com/covid19. Vidant does not report the number for individual hospitals.
BYH, be the things you loved most about the people who are gone.
So I was flipping channels and the No. 1 live sports channel in the USA was broadcasting a spelling bee rerun from 1997. All I can say is “Wow, and bless their desperate hearts.”
BYH to the Easter Bunny. He found his way through all the mayhem and brought happiness to many.
I feel like I’m stuck in the movie “Ground Hog Day.” Keep getting up and repeating the same thing stuff over and over with no end in sight. BYH if you feel the same way.
I’ve had a lot of time to reflect lately. Bless my heart, but I sure did waste my youth. I wish I had it back so I could waste it again. Fun times!
I see where the ECU athletic department lost about $7 million last year. Maybe the lockdown is not such a bad idea after all. Not playing is profitable.
So I just looked at predictions for when each state will peak regarding beds needed for COVID-19 patients. It says North Carolina will peak on April 17. I don’t buy it. Too many people are out and about breathing on each other. BYH optimists.
BYH to all the home economics teachers who taught us to sew. I’m sure they never imagined we’d be using these skills to make cloth face masks in a pandemic. BTW, do they even teach home ec anymore?
BYH to River Hills neighborhood. They had a car parade to wish a 10-year-old boy a happy birthday. Very sweet!
Bless my heart. I just realized that not only am I sick of whining about cats, shoppers at Lowe’s and Walmart, I am absolutely sick of the notes about the Brook Valley cut through. This horse is long dead and needs a final burial. Any computer used to write about the BV cut through should be cursed with a virus and the writer forced to have hundreds of stray cats in their yard.
BYH, when this virus is over, I still want some of you to stay away from me.
Zen proverb: Let go or be dragged. Bless your heart.
Heroes saluting heroes! BYH to the great and honorable Greenville firefighters and police who thanked the Vidant workers on their way to work. These health care workers are also great and honorable by selflessly fighting this COVID-19 pandemic. Awesome, indeed! My daughter works in the cardiac ICU, and this really touched her. A lot of people need support and recognition now. This was good stuff.
