SILVER SPRING, Md. — Therman “TC” Cherry, 73, died on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield.
WHITAKERS — Benjamin Tyson Jr., 72, died on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield.
NASHVILLE — Theresa Hines Hedgepeth, 57, died on Friday, April 9, 2021. Celebration of life Friday at 1 p.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield. Walk-thru visitation Thursday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Frederick Coley, 56, died on Friday, April 9, 2021. Celebration of life Saturday at 1 p.m., at Greater New Testament Holy Church, Sharpsburg. Visitation one hour prior to service at church. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals, Enfield.
PINETOPS — Margie Day Leak-Farmer, 69, died on Monday, April 12, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 1:30 p.m., at Washington Branch Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Friday at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary.
ROCKY MOUNT — Linda Renee Draughn, 57, died on Monday, April 12, 2021. Funeral Sunday at noon, at Word Tabernacle Church. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary.