CASTALIA — R. Kenneth Barnhill, 92, died on Thursday, April 15, 2021. A private service was held April 17 at Pineview Cemetery. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Rocky Mount.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- 214142 SHANIQUA SPICER
- Former police officer arrested for heroin, fleeing deputies
- Road-rage shooting in Lumberton shocks entire state
- Rocky Mount activist killed in shooting
- Man wrongly imprisoned gets $750,000; pardon effort continues for Sharpe
- Pitt County holds off on N.C. 43 plan
- 214173 DEMETRIUS DICKENS
- Greenville Police: Woman arrested for attacking girlfriend
- Historic win: Bears control clock, beat Riverside in first-ever football meeting
- Jeremiah Lavon Hunter