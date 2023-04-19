First, make sure today’s column doesn’t fall into the hands of children.
If you go to a world bridge championship, you sit in a large auditorium and watch the play at one table. There are expert commentators who try to predict the future — specifically, what will happen on each deal — and they have an even tougher task: trying to explain and justify some space-age bidding.
Let’s test your powers of prognostication. Look at today’s diagram. In four spades, how many tricks did South lose?
You really don’t want to know about the auction, but here goes anyway. East’s opening bid showed at least five diamonds and 4-10 points. It denied a five-card major, but not much else.
North decided she was too strong for a jump to four spades, so she cue-bid four diamonds.
East’s first double asked for a non-diamond lead. Actually, that was sensible. Partner normally leads your bid suit; only by doubling a cue-bid can you ask for something else.
Sorry, but you got the initial question wrong — South lost five tricks! Now for the “easy” question: which five?
West led the heart seven, in answer to her partner’s second double. East won with the 10, returned a club to her partner’s queen and won the third defensive trick with the heart jack. Now East led the heart queen.
Judging East to be short in spades, declarer ruffed with her spade ace and ran the spade jack, losing to East’s singleton queen. Back came the heart ace, West overruffing South’s spade eight with her nine: an unlucky down two!