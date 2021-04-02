PRINCEVILLE — Mary Elizabeth Black, 91, died on Friday, March 26, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Chapel. Viewing 3-5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Masks required and social distancing observed.
HOLLISTER — William Lee Scott, 62, died on Friday, March 26, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Chapel. Viewing one hour prior to service. Masks required and social distancing observed.
RICHMOND, Va. — Lin Byrd Parker, 62, died on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Private family graveside service Saturday. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
WILSON — Viola Armstrong Edmundson, 93, died on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, Rocky Mount. Viewing 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.