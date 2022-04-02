April 2 Deaths Apr 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCKY MOUNT — Joni Gay House, 60, died on Friday, March 25, 2022. A private memorial service will be held at later date. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.ROCKY MOUNT — Thomas Lee Truesdale, 69, died on Monday, March 28, 2022. Funeral Monday at 11 a.m., at H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Rocky Mount. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.ROCKY MOUNT — Braxton Speller Jr., 74, died on Monday, March 28, 2022. Funeral Monday at 2 p.m., at Word Tabernacle Church, Rocky Mount. Visitation Sunday 2-4 p.m. at Matthews Family Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector