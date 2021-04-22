ENFIELD — Eli McGee, 101, died on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Celebration of life Friday at noon, at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield. Walk-thru visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
