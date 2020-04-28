Hesiod, an ancient Greek poet, wrote, “Observe due measure, for right timing is in all things the most important factor.”
Timing is critical in so many areas: a bat-and-ball game, music and dance come to mind immediately. Bridge should also be included. The timing with which the tricks are played can decide whether a contract glides home or trips up.
In today’s deal, how should South play in four hearts after West leads the spade five?
When in a suit contract, always count potential losers first. Here, declarer has two diamond losers for sure, and potential losers in each black suit.
At first glance, from the low-spade lead, it looks as though the finesse will win, leaving the contract safe. Also, even if the spade finesse loses, South can still establish a diamond trick to discard his club loser.
But it isn’t so easy. Consider the timing — the sequence of plays. If the spade finesse loses, East, if in midseason form, will switch to a club. Then declarer won’t have the time to set up a diamond trick. The defenders will establish a club trick first and take one spade, two diamonds and one club.
However, suppose South puts up the spade ace at trick one, draws trumps using honors in his hand and leads a diamond. How can the opponents hurt him? They can’t; he will have time on his side. They will get one spade and two diamonds, but declarer will discard his club loser on the diamond queen.
Finally, note that if West had led a club at trick one, South would have discarded a spade on the diamond queen.