Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
NC 2-1-1
The United Way’s statewide 2-1-1 call service can refer people to organizations in their community that are helping with health and human service resources related to the coronavirus. Call to obtain free and confidential information about resources in the community. NC 2-1-1 operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Simply dial 2-1-1 or TTY 888-892-1162 for assistance. Learn at nc211.org.
Taste of Greenville
The International Taste of Greenville benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network and The James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital has been postponed until Sept. 29 at the Hilton Greenville. Visit https://tastegville.com/.
Arts Relief Fund
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge has created The Arts Relief Fund to support the creative individuals in Pitt County who have been financially impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. Funds collected will be made available to artists and arts organizations including the visual arts and performing arts. Applications will be reviewed by a committee comprised of Pitt County Arts Council staff and board members. Visit pittcountyarts.org. Select Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund to donate or Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund Application to apply.
NCDMV Office
The Division of Motor Vehicles is consolidating in-person services to driver license offices large enough to maintain proper social distancing. The DMV has closed about 60 offices and the offices that remain open are handling appointment-only visits. If you plan to visit a driver license office, make sure to visit the DMV website first.
Night to Paws
The sixth annual Night to Paws fundraiser for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina has been rescheduled for Sept. 12 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will include cocktails, dinner, a silent auction and musical entertainment by Built for Comfort. Tickets are $75. Visit hsecarolina.org or emailANightToPaws2020@gmail.com.
Soup kitchens
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday. For information call 561-7519. The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, is continuing to serve meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday on a take-out basis. Call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Food drive
St. Peter Catholic Church will host a food drive to benefit Catholic Charities through May 1. Nonperishable food donations may be dropped off curbside at the church, 2700 E. Fourth St. Volunteers will be available at the covered breezeway from 1-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday to receive donations from vehicles.