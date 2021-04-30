ROCKY MOUNT — Edna Christine “Dimp” Lucas, 82, died on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Hunter-Odom Funeral Service.

ROCKY MOUNT — Yvonne Arrington Murphy, 63, died on Monday, April 26, 2021. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Viewing 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.