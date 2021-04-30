...DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY...
.Very low humidity, gusty winds, and extremely low fuel moisture
will lead to a high risk for rapid fire spread today.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING
FOR VERY DRY CONDITIONS AND GUSTY WINDS FOR EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA...
* AFFECTED AREA...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Tyrrell, Mainland
Dare, Greene, Beaufort, Mainland Hyde, Duplin, Lenoir, Jones,
Pamlico, Northern Craven, Southern Craven, West Carteret, East
Carteret, Inland Onslow, Coastal Onslow and Northern Outer
Banks.
* TIMING...Friday afternoon through early evening.
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s.
* IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected to
develop today. Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control in
these conditions. All outdoor burning is discouraged.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&