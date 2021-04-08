ROCKY MOUNT — Winston Kemp, 80, died on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at Matthews Family Mortuary. Visitation one hour prior to service.
ROCKY MOUNT — Haywood Jennings Etheridge, 81, died on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Graveside service Saturday at 11 a.m., at Impact Pointe. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
NASHVILLE, N.C. — Vernon Odie Taylor, 80, died on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Funeral Friday at 7 p.m., at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service.
ROCKY MOUNT — Bobby Donnell Mitchell, 69, died on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Saturday in the Rocky Mount Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Robert Earl “Bobby” Coley, 72, died on Friday, April 2, 2021. Graveside service Saturday at 1 p.m., at Gardens of Gethsemane. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Friday at Matthews Family Mortuary.
ROCKY MOUNT — Irene Field, 83, died on Friday, April 2, 2021. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
WHITAKERS — Randy Foster, 64, died on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Funeral Friday at noon, at Rocky Mount Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service at funeral home.
ENFIELD — Robert Frederick “Freddy” Cooke, 71, died on Monday, April 5, 2021. Celebration of life will be held Sunday at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Rocky Mount.