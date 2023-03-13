...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning Tuesday Night, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch
Wednesday Night, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 29
possible.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Greene and Beaufort Counties.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through
Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Pitt County forest ranger Robin Weber helps Mikel Thompson place a Trident Maple in a hole at C.M. Eppes Middle School while Kenneth Lawson Jr. prepares to add dirt during a recent Arbor Day celebration at the school.
Photos by Aaron Hines/City of Greenville
Students and participants in Friday’s Arbor Day celebration at C.M. Eppes Middle School gather in the media center prior to planting a half dozen maples outside.
Aaron Hines/City of Greenville
Kevin Heifferon speaks to students and participants in Friday's Arbor Day celebration at C.M. Eppes Middle School in the media center before the group planted a half dozen Trident Maples outside.
Aaron Hines/City of Greenville
The U.S. Forest Service presented the city with the Tree City USA designation for the 34th years thanks in part to tree-planting efforts like Friday’s Arbor Day celebration.
Aaron Hines/City of Greenville
Hunt McKinnon of Greenville Releaf helps a student spread mulch around one of a half dozen Trident Maple planted at C.M. Eppes Middle School on Friday.
Aaron Hines/City of Greenville
Students and participants in Greenville's Arbor Day Celebration plant Trident maples at C.M. Eppes Middle School on Friday.
A tree-planting event designed to bring shade, cooler temperatures and beauty to one Greenville school marked the community’s 34th local Arbor Day celebration.
Members of ReLeaf, a nonprofit group that promotes and develops tree-planting projects for the city, joined with parent volunteers to sponsor an essay contest and purchase and plant the trees with the contest winners. With help form city workers and the U.S. Forest Service, they planted six Trident maples on Friday.
Arbor Day is about taking things that aren’t right and making them better, said Hunt McKinnon, president of ReLeaf.
“I read things that made me very hopeful that your generation will take the planting of trees even more seriously than my generation,” McKinnon told the group.
Some highlights of the essays include:
“Once I had a tree. When I needed a rest I would take a nap under my tree. My tree gave me shade. Sometimes I would take a picnic under my tree. I loved my tree.”
“We need trees. Trees help the world in so many ways. They give us oxygen; they are the reason we are alive today. ... Humans always need to find ways to bring back trees and to keep trees growing on our planet.”
“When I feel mad I climb a tree and I feel better. Sometimes I just sit under a tree. Birds build their nests in trees and so do squirrels. I like watching them as they go from tree to tree”.
“If you are wondering how trees can improve mental health, you have come to the right place! They do it by just standing there ... All it takes is spending time with trees or looking at them to reduce stress, boost your mood, and lower blood pressure. But why? It might just be because trees give off a non-judgmental, satisfying, relaxing vibe.”
The winners of this year’s essay contest are sixth-graders Dustin Mondejar, Caliyah Gibson, Kenneth Lawson and Jasheka Everett and seventh-graders Abdoulaye Kebe and Jude Woodmansee.
They each received a gift card from Barnes and Noble.
“It’s important that this is a generational thing. This needs to continue on,” Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said at the event.
C.M. Eppes Middle School was selected for this year’s tree planting event after PTA President Kristen Porter and parent volunteer Andrea Pike worked together in August to dress up the school’s landscaping.
“We both agreed that we needed some trees. We have one main tree … and that was something we could help do as a PTA,” Porter said.
Pike, co-owner of Carolina Seasons Nursery, researched the best tree for the school’s location and recommended the Trident maples.
The trees were planted on the south side of the school, said principal Kim Harris.
“It will be eye-catching on 14th Street for the passersby. It’s a great idea to beautify campus,” Harris said.
Harris said you learned from the student essays that along with providing cleaner air and cooling, trees also improve mental health. “I’m glad we can bring that to the kids,” Harris said.
There are classrooms with large windows so in a few years the trees will provide cooling shade. They
A Trident maple grows to 30-40 feet tall, what is considered a medium-height tree, said Kevin Heifferon, Greenville assistant public works director and city arborist.
The species casts shade but it won’t get so big that it will be a problem 50 years down the road, he said.
“Trees are important to Greenville,” Heifferon said.
ReLeaf also is important, he said, because the organization has given the city hundreds of thousands of dollars and developed tree-planting projects.
“Our city would not look the same without that support,” Heifferon said.
The city’s Arbor Day celebration, along with its ordinances designed to protect trees, has resulted in Greenville being recognized as a Tree City USA community for 34 years, Heifferon said.
“Tree City is so important because it is a catalyst, especially for younger generations to jump in behind us and continue to make Greenville greener,” Heifferon said.
Nationally, Arbor Day is celebrated on April 28, but states celebrate it at different times to match their area’s three planting seasons. North Carolina Arbor Day is March 17.