A tree-planting event designed to bring shade, cooler temperatures and beauty to one Greenville school marked the community’s 34th local Arbor Day celebration.

Members of ReLeaf, a nonprofit group that promotes and develops tree-planting projects for the city, joined with parent volunteers to sponsor an essay contest and purchase and plant the trees with the contest winners. With help form city workers and the U.S. Forest Service, they planted six Trident maples on Friday.

