KENANSVILLE – MNF is back.
But do not look for the co-hosts to be the Peyton and Eli Manning.
Three prep football teams in Duplin County were slated to open the season this past Monday as Covid-19 cases and weather forced them to be pushed to a night that is typically about rest and watching the NFL on TV.
Last Friday, a series of patchy storms forced East Bladen to move its game in Elizabethtown against Wallace-Rose Hill to Monday.
The C-19 pandemic, as it’s beginning to be called, forced North Duplin, James Kenan and East Duplin to shut down temporarily and two of the three have put their money on Monday.
Yet there is a major downside.
ED, WRH and ND will also play on Friday, with just three days of rest and preparation before its second game of the season.
This leaves many coaches stressed out about potential injuries, especially since every school has less players in its program since the start of the pandemic.
For area teams, the 2020 season was actually played from Feb. 26, 2021 to the third week of April of that same year.
Both games this week are home affairs for the Panthers.
East Duplin hosted Dixon on Monday and has anything but an easy time facing Princeton on Friday. The Johnston County Bulldogs, who moved to 2A this season, whipped ED 22-15 on Feb. 27 in Princeton. ED went on to finish 3-4 and missed the state playoffs, which were trimmed by one round by the NCHSAA.
The Rebels will also have a double-dip week by traveling to Southside-Chocowinity on Monday and roll out the carpet for Northside-Pinetown on Friday.
ND lost 33-0 to Northside in its spring opener for the 2020 season. Northside went on to finish 9-3 and lose 14-7 in the 1A finals to Murphy.
The Rebels went 3-5 in the spring and did not play Southside, a regular game for the two schools. ND lost to the Seahawks 41-32 in 2019.
WRH likewise has a tough week.
The Bulldogs will host Clinton on Friday after dealing with the Eagles on Monday.
Yet there is a great opportunity for coach Kevin Motsinger’s gang.
Play well enough to be 2-0 and the Bulldogs will have an open week to rest, heal and regroup. They face Pender on Sept. 10 but then travel to Jacksonville the following week to tangle with Southwest Onlsow in a key ECC matchup.
James Kenan could be playing it a bit safer whether it was its choice or not.
Its opener originally scheduled opener against Ayden-Grifton will and apparently could not be made up.
The Tigers kick off their first season under Tim Grady on Friday at Dixon.
But they too have a little shorter work week before traveling to Goldsboro to face Eastern Wayne on Thursday, Sept. 2.
It’s not terribly hard to predict that many other schools will be forced to Monday games, and others will be forced to cancel early nonconference contests.
It’s just going to happen until the unreal, unpredictable and schedule-changing virus is under control.
