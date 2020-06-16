Area recreation programs are stepping up to bat with added safety procedures in place due to COVID-19. Ayden, Winterville and Greene County have restarted some of their recreation programs including baseball, softball and Tee-ball.
Soccer and football programs are still currently suspended since the recreation departments are not allowed to offer contact sports, according to Ayden art and recreation director Tommy Duncan.
Added safety procedures have also been put into place for softball, baseball and Tee-ball, according to Greene County recreation director Mike Anderson.
Players are no longer allowed to sit in the dugouts and must social distance while waiting for their turn to bat. Travel ball also restricts the amount of fans able to attend games to 25 persons. Fans must also social distance, according to Anderson.
While the Greene County Wellness Center remains closed, Kids on Stage has been allowed access to the facility as they prepare for their production of “Healing.” “Healing” is written and directed by Kids on Stage founder Parker Harris.
Greene County has not begun to offer summer camps at this time due to the uncertainty of COVID-19.
“We would like to do these camps, but we don’t know how much staff we will be able to have or how much money would have to be put into the camps,” Anderson said, adding items and equipment cannot be shared.
Practices have been conducted one on one and have been conducted by Zoom, according to Anderson.
Ayden Arts and Recreation is currently taking softball registration for ages 4 to 16 years old until the end of June and is still uncertain about the season.
“We’re hoping (Gov. Roy Cooper) will increase the number for mass gatherings,” Duncan said.
Along with softball, Ayden recreation is currently offering a pottery class and summer camps.
Pottery classes are limited to 10 persons and includes the instructor. The room also allows for participants to socially distance themselves, according to Duncan.
“It is working really well,” Duncan said.
For summer camps, participants temperature checks are conducted daily and entrance into the building is limited to staff and campers only. Campers are picked up and dropped off outside. Registration for summer camps is also still open, according to Duncan.
Soccer and football have been suspended for now.
Winterville soccer and football programs have not been affected due to COVID-19 since these programs run in the fall.
Through the pandemic, Winterville recreation has also offered virtual fitness and gardening classes as well as E-Sports.
“They have been received very well so far,” according to Evan Johnston, Winterville recreation director.
Farmville Recreation has begun sign-ups for its softball program and sign-ups are open for Pitt County’s Babe Ruth Baseball program. The town is hopeful games and practices can take place after July 4, according to interim parks and recreation director Isaiah Lubben.
The town is also hopeful traditional senior activities will also resume after July 4.
The town has cancelled its summers camps traditionally offered and is hoping to offer “rec day” activities in the future. Activities will be as kid friendly as possible while taking the necessary steps for COVID-19, Lubben said.
Uncertainty still lingers with soccer and other contact sports offered by the town. These sports may be pushed off until the fall, but not formal decision has been made yet, according to Lubben.
Though the departments have had to adjust to the safety measures put in place due to COVID-19, departments heads were understanding and are striving to keep participants safe.
“Whatever we can do to keep them (playing) and keep the spread down,” Anderson said.
Johnston added, “We’re taking all the steps we can and following all guidelines from state and federal authorities to provide programs in the safest possible manner.”