Wallace Police Department Arrests from June 1 through July 12:
- Creech, Franklin arrested on June 29, for financial card theft;
- Borowski, Brian Daniel arrested on June 7, for felony possession of schedule I, II and possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Wilson, Marquis Perry arrested on June 7, for simple assault, kidnapping — 1st degree and second degree trespass;
- Sholar, Zachary Logan arrested on June 8, for simple possession of marijuana;
- Bland, Brenda Lea arrested on June 8, for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia;
- Sholar, Zachary Logan arrested on June 9, for driving while impaired, simple possession of marijuana and failure to wear seatbelt;
- Henry, Larry D. arrested on June 16, for misdemeanor larceny;
- Cooper, April Renee arrested on July 4, for driving while under influence
- Davis, Sallie Williams arrested on July 7, for simple assault, assault and battery, or participates in simple affray;
- Holmes, Lauren Murphy arrested on July 4, for larceny;
- Ocampo-Marquez, Jonnathan Edgar arrested on July 5, for attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon;
- Santos-Cruz, Emilson Alexander arrested on July 5, for attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon;
- Escobar, Edwin Armando arrested on July 6, for misdemeanor child abuse.
Warsaw Police Department Arrests from June 1 through June 30:
- Nicol, Samuel Andrew arrested on June 1 for drug/narcotic violations;
- Smith, Willie Greg arrested on June 1 for flee/elude arrest W/MV (F);
- Jefferson, Jafari S. arrested on June 4 for warrants for arrest drug charges;
- Bell, Christi Alexandria arrested on June 5 for aggravated assault;
- Jaimes, Jonatan Benitez arrested on June 4 for drug/narcotic violations;
- Lamb, Jessica Elaine arrested on June 11 for IM- shoplifting concealment goods;
- Hill, Eric Dwayne arrested on June 15 for possession of schedule II, drug paraphernalia and marijuana;
- Dunlap, Zachary Steven arrested on June 15 for other larceny.