Q I am 33 years old, and I’ve been diagnosed with sciatica. It’s hard to sit at my desk for my job. Sometimes the pain wakes me up at night. Could this have happened from lifting boxes when we moved? My husband says I should see a chiropractor. Is there anything else that can help?

A When you have sciatica, it means that something is putting pressure on, is irritating or has caused damage to the sciatic nerve.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.