AAT&T officials said they have expanded on the largest network in North America. From 2017-19, the company invested more than $10 million in its wireless network in Greenville to expand coverage and improve connectivity in more communities.
That investment has increased reliability, coverage and overall performance for residents and businesses, officials said. It also has improved critical communications services for Greenville’s first responders using the FirstNet network.
“AT&T’s investment highlights our commitment to establishing connectivity throughout Greenville,” said Robert Doreauk, regional director of external affairs, AT&T. “By expanding coverage and boosting performance, AT&T is working to grow the local economy and enhance the lives of Greenville’s residents.”
The company’s 4G LTE network covers more than 330 million people. That’s more than 2.61 million square miles and more than 99% of all Americans, according to an AT&T news release.
“When a company invests in a region, especially through the deployment of advanced technology, it reflects a vote of confidence in the community and its citizens,” said P.J. Connelly, mayor of Greenville. “As we continue working to attract jobs and economic growth to Greenville, (AT&T’s) announcement is great news.”
FirstNet Authority
AT&T officials said the company is honored to work with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) to build and manage FirstNet — the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform purpose-built for first responders and the extended public safety community.
Building upon current and planned investments in Greenville and across North Carolina, AT&T continues to extend the reach, and increase the coverage, capacity and capabilities of the FirstNet network, the new release said.
AT&T has boosted the network with high-quality Band 14 spectrum across North Carolina. Band 14 is nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet. In an emergency, this band can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers.
FirstNet is providing North Carolina public safety with dedicated access when they need it, as well as an entire communication ecosystem with benefits like mission-centric devices, certified applications, always-on priority and preemption and high-quality Band 14 spectrum for faster performance.
North Carolina agencies on FirstNet also have 24/7 access to a nationwide fleet of 76 deployable network assets at no additional charge. These assets can either be deployed for planned events or called upon in emergencies at no additional charge to help first responders stay connected and operate faster, safer and more effectively. FirstNet Response Operations — led by a group of former first responders — guides the deployment of the FirstNet deployable assets based on the needs of public safety.
North Carolina agencies spanning law enforcement, fire, EMS, healthcare, hospital emergency departments, emergency management and 911 operations on FirstNet can stay up-to-date with smartphones for life at no additional cost. This means first responders across agencies of all sizes will have affordable access to their network.
The FirstNet network expansion in North Carolina is being done with direct feedback from state and public safety officials, officials said. This helps ensure FirstNet meets the short- and long-term needs of the public safety community.
Go to FirstNet.com to learn more about the program.