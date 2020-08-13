Blessing boxes
The Winterville Chamber of Commerce seeking sponsors for blessing boxes to help fight hunger. Three boxes will be stocked with non-perishable goods for those in need and placed strategically in the town. Sponsors are needed to help pay for construction and to stock the boxes on an as-needed basis. Sponsors will have their logo or name placed on the box. Sponsorships for supplying the boxes with non-perishable items will be renewed on a yearly basis. Boxes also can be filled with seasonal items such as school supplies and books. For more information, contact Debbie Avery at 531-4590.
School supply drive
Suddenlink and Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County are hosting a school supply drive through Aug. 31. Supplies may be dropped off or delivered directly to Suddenlink, 2120 W. Arlington Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834. Needed supplies include pencils, pens, one-subject notebooks, headphones, tissues and hand-sanitizer.
Home canning
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service is offering free testing of pressure gauges used in home canning equipment. Gauges should be tested to ensure accurate readings when canning low acid foods to prevent contamination and spoilage. Residents will need to bring in dial gauge pressure canner lids with gauges and rubber gaskets if they have a gasket. Call 902-1714 or email Taneisha Armstrong, Family and Consumer Sciences agent, at taneisha_armstrong@ncsu.edu to arrange for testing.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
Farmers market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders. Items available include farm fresh free range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies and produce. Beef, pork, chicken and lamb also are available with pre-orders. Vendors also accept SNAP/EBT. Contact La Rita Johnson at 252-814-1627 or larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Also visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket/
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Arts Relief Fund
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge has created The Arts Relief Fund to support the creative individuals in Pitt County who have been financially impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. Funds collected will be made available to artists and arts organizations including the visual arts and performing arts. Applications will be reviewed by a committee comprised of Pitt County Arts Council staff and board members. Visit pittcountyarts.org. Select Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund to donate or Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund Application to apply.
Soup kitchens
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday. For information call 561-7519. The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, is continuing to serve meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday on a take-out basis. Call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
