ROCKY MOUNT — Marvin Battle, 65, died on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Funeral Saturday at noon, at at the funeral home. Viewing one hour prior to the funeral. Arrangements by Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
SCOTLAND NECK — Latoya Michelle Lawrence, 43, died on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Scotland Neck Auditorium. Viewing Friday, 5-7 p.m., at Mutts-Willoughby Funeral Home. Masks required and social distancing observed.
PRINCEVILLE — Irvin Bernard Bradley, 73, died on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 1 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Chapel. Viewing Saturday, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home. Masks required and social distancing observed.