ROCKY MOUNT — Rosa Lee Nettles, 75, died on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Funeral Friday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Hunter-Odom Funeral Service.