ROCKY MOUNT — Tracey Baker Radford, 46, died on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 a.m., at Baker Family Cemetery in Whitaker. Visitation Thursday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Larry Darnell Williams, 50, died on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A celebration of life will be held Friday at 1 p.m., at at the funeral home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
PINETOPS — Lillie Mae Battle Rowe, 92, died on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at at the funeral home. Viewing Saturday 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.
TARBORO — Ethel Ernestine Freeman Carney, 93, died on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2:30 p.m., at at the funeral home. Viewing Friday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.
TARBORO — Estelle Holloway Horne, 89, died on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Funeral Sunday at 1 p.m., at Salem Chapel MB Church. Viewing Sunday noon to 1 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.