ROCKY MOUNT — Tracey Baker Radford, 46, died on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 a.m., at Baker Family Cemetery in Whitaker. Visitation Thursday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.

ROCKY MOUNT — Larry Darnell Williams, 50, died on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A celebration of life will be held Friday at 1 p.m., at at the funeral home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.