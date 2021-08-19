TARBORO — Jesse Lee Black Jr., 62, died on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Leggett Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing one hour prior to services, at the church. Masks required and social distancing observed. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home.
