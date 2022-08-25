PINETOPS — James Arthur “Boss Hoss” Taylor, 64, died on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Viewing Friday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.

PINETOPS — Nina Gray Hill, 67, died on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Pines Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing one hour prior at the church. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.