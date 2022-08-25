PINETOPS — James Arthur “Boss Hoss” Taylor, 64, died on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Viewing Friday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.
PINETOPS — Nina Gray Hill, 67, died on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Pines Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing one hour prior at the church. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.
ROCKY MOUNT — Ossie Conyers, 99, died on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Graveside service Monday at 2 p.m., at Gardens of Gethsemane. Viewing Sunday 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.
NASHVILLE — Stanley L. “Stan The Man” Marshmon, 68, died on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Visitation Saturday noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home, 325 Nash Street, Rocky Mount.
TARBORO — Joseph “Bo” Freeman Jr., 93, died on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Funeral Sunday at 1 p.m., at the funeral home chapel. Viewing Saturday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.
ROCKY MOUNT — Kenneth T. “Hykeem” Sessoms, 60, died on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Funeral Friday at 1 p.m., at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Rocky Mount.
WHITAKERS — Jerry Louis Spragley, 67, died on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Salem Chapel Baptist Church, Tarboro. Visitation Friday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
ENFIELD — Orrick Lakei Parker, 30, died on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at St. Paul Baptist Church. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
ENFIELD — Sampson Jeremiah Nicholson, 77, died on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home chapel. Visitation Saturday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.