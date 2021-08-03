WHITAKERS — Charles Staton Sr., 78, died on July 28, 2021. Funeral Tuesday at 1 p.m., at Zion Cross M.B. Church. Visitation Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.

TARBORO — Glora Hussey Jones, 57, died on July 25, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Union Baptist Church. Viewing Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home. It is mandatory that you wear a mask and perform social distancing.