ROCKY MOUNT — Wilbur Garland Coley, 82, died on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Graveside service Thursday at 10 a.m., at Pineview Cemetery. Visitation immediately following the service. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.
