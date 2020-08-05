RED OAK — Donna Ramey Faulkner, 78, died on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Private memorial service at Red Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Bicycling changes in Greenville as shop closes, another navigates demands
- Church leader continues recovery from COVID-19
- Edgecombe couple dies in house fire
- James Taylor, III
- Taqueria Tere offers taste of authentic cuisine
- Active virus cases low in Pitt County, health director says
- Jesse Hardy, Sr.
- Mary Suggs
- Man cited for DWI after driving through garage doors
- Ray McLawhorn