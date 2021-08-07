ROCKY MOUNT — Pastor Marcelious Phillips, 77, died on July 31, 2021. Graveside service Wednesday at 10 a.m., at Gardens of Gethsemane. Visitation Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
