Bless your heart Greenville Utilities from residents of the Lynndale area! Watching you remove the top half of a big pine tree that had snapped and was resting dangerously on the power lines on Lamont Road Tuesday morning was extremely impressive. So was your quick response to telephone reports of the damage. A very tricky aerial removal of the dangling treetop was effected and power was restored in an amazingly short time. Thanks again!
BMH, I have a legitimate question that needs an answer. When the police are defunded, will the fire departments respond to calls since there will be no security to protect or back them up? I need a responsible fire department rep and a proponent of police defunding to respond.
Bless your hearts new neighbors but there is no parking on the lawn. It detracts from the appearance of the neighborhood, that’s why it’s clearly spelled out in the home owner association covenants.
BYH to all the parents who have not returned the “borrowed” chrome books from school this past year. They were paid for by taxpayers. I really hope that the schools do not issue these kids another one. Parents need to be responsible and either return them or pay for them. Parents need to be responsible for providing their kids with what they need and not everyone else.
BYH to people who have health conditions and can’t wear masks. They do make face shields, and they don’t compromise your breathing. I have several friends with health issues, but they limit their exposure out and did invest in a face shield. Unfortunately many non-mask wearers do not have health issues.
National Hurricane Center, you know we’re in trouble when they run out of hurricane names we can pronounce.
BYH, the metamorphosis of Jesus Christ from a humble servant of the abject poor to a symbol that stands for gun rights, prosperity theology, anti-science, limited government (that neglects the destitute) and fierce nationalism is truly one of the strangest transformations in human history.
Bless your heart to the Greenville medical practice that has had employees testing positive for COVID-19 and still refuses to close, putting their employees and patients in danger.
BYH, I can’t tell you the keys to success, but the key to failure is trying to please everybody.
BYH to the delivery person who kindly places my Daily Reflector on the chair on my front porch each day. You are appreciated.
BYH to my neighbors. None of them ever bring in yard items or tie anything down for tropical storms or hurricanes. What is it about flying debris that you don’t understand?
