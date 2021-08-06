ROCKY MOUNT — Michael Andre’ Hatcher, 70, died on July 29, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Matthews Family Mortuary.
ROCKY MOUNT — Ernest “Wayne” Cone, 75, died on July 31, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Ridgecrest Worship Center. Visitation immediately following the service. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.
BETHEL — James Earl Cobb Sr., 78, died on Aug. 2, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at Conetoe Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home. It is mandatory that you wear a mask and perform social distancing.