WARSAW – James Kenan has been the king of East Central 2A Conference soccer for the past three seasons, and will no doubt be an overwhelming choice to remain on that throne with a rising senior class that includes six players on Duplin’s Elite 2021 all-county first team.
Five of the Tigers’ first-team players were juniors, and only three seniors were in the top 11 as both Wallace-Rose Hill and East Duplin will likewise return experienced players next fall.
The Bulldogs recovered from a bad-break, heartbreak spring season, landing four players on the first team with a 9-2-1 ECC run.
The roller-coaster Panthers were a team no one would like to face on days they played without mistakes. East Duplin, which gave James Kenan its lone ECC loss, had just one player on Duplin’s Elite Eleven.
North Duplin recovered from not playing in the spring, but did not have a first-team player.
Drum roll, please
Now, for the marquee individual awards, and, the addition of a new honor.
Several players emerged for Mr. Soccer but James Kenan’s Maken Augustine and Wallace-Rose Hill’s
Marlon Marquez sped to the front as game-changing strikers.
But Tiger Omar Covarrubias’ goal production put him in the hunt, as did play in the goalie box for WRH’s Andy Arqueta and JK’s Mario Funez.
But Augustine nipped Marquez in a photo finish to take home the Mr. Soccer title.
That play on words is more accurate than it would initially suggest.
Augustine’s slight edge centered around his explosiveness, which included his speed and quick maneuvers and handling.
No player got to a spot or in front the goal faster and with more intent. During all this flashing, Augustine’s power was also on display.
Marquez, meanwhile, had one of the best scoring seasons ever for the Bulldogs.
When WRH needed a goal, he delivered.
James Kenan coach Mitchell Quinn was a repeat winner of Coach of the Year. The Tigers’ two wins over WRH were keys to both capturing the ECC and Quinn getting the nod over WRH’s Rodrigo Diaz, who was certainly deserving of the honor otherwise.
The Defensive Player of the Year looked like a battle between JK’s Andy Funes and WRH’s Andy Arqueta, and indeed it was until Tiger defender Vicente Guzman pushed his way to the front. A final lunge in the playoffs gave the award to Guzman.
This is the second time in as many years that a defender has won the award. JK’s Luis Meraz beat out Arqueta and Funes in the spring season as the top defender in Duplin County.
Yet area soccer fields might have had their flags at half-mask in March when JK’s Yahir Benegas, a rising senior who was soon-to-be announced as Mr. Soccer, died in a one-vehicle crash. That likely opened the door for Augustine and Marquez to fight it out to becoming Mr. Soccer.
In the 2020 season, played in in the early winter of ’21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Benegas was the best player on any field he played on, an admission even the opposition would not question.
He also had a role in Duplin Elite’s inaugural Champion’s Heart award, which goes to Marquez, who bested James Kenan midfielder Adrian Capistran for the honor.
Mr. Soccer
Maken Augustine,
JK, Junior, Forward
To the surprise of no one, Augustine stepped up his game. He scored 34 goals and had 25 assists. He also likely led the state in times-he-rushed-to-the-goal-and-scared-the-opposition.
His used his quickness to get in position to take the ball from a midfielder or defender. He used his speed and elusiveness to blow by defenders. His shots were well-placed and the misses were close enough to get a reaction from the crowd – of both teams.
Augustine had to be “marked” from the time he stepped on the pitch until the die-hards in the crowd hit the exit.
“It was almost like he could take over the field if and when he wanted.” Quinn said. “He plays fast and smart for the most part.”
Augustine was the top-scoring player on a powerful offense. His twin brother Makenley and Omar Covarrubias were also hired guns and first-team selections.
The combination helped a deep James Kenan team thrive when players missed time because of injuries and other reasons.
Defensive Player
of the Year
Vicente Guzman
JK, Junior
Offenses get more opportunities when the defense reverses the field.
That happened often when Vicente Guzman was on the field, and less when he left during midseason, nursing an injury.
“We could go to a four-man front and go three in the back with him,” Quinn said. “When he’s out there I don’t worry a bit. He’s strong, fast and he knows what he’s doing. He sees the field so well and he’s smart. We relied and depended on him to stop an attack.”
Guzman beat out a pair of N.C. Coaches Association’s all-region goalies – Arqueta and Funes – for the honor.
Coach of the Year
Mitchell Quinn
James Kenan
It was quite a year for Quinn, who guided the Tigers to a pair of league titles in 2021.
JK had an unbeaten regular season in the spring before falling in overtime to Croatan, the eventual 2A state champ.
JK had a rough start in the fall, going 2-2-1, but responded with an eight-game winning streak before East Duplin handed the Tigers a 2-1 loss. JK won its next nine matches and charged into the East Region semifinals, but lost 6-4 to Manteo in two overtime sessions.
James Kenan finished 18-4-1 overall and 11-1 in ECC play.
Champion’s Heart
Marlon Marquez
Wallace-Rose Hill, Senior
Marquez willed his team to wins this season.
He also was involved in teaching young players.
Marquez, an N.C. Coaches Association 2A all-state player, scored 40 goals and had 21 assists. He may have been the single biggest reason WRH went from a disappointing spring season to a 14-6-1 mark in the fall.
“He got off to a slow start but stepped up to become the top vote-getting player in our region,” said Diaz, a third-year coach. “He got us organized and is joining a special fraternity of all-state players here that leave a legacy of what we’re all about.”
He had 11 games with two or more goals, and punched in three scores during a crucial 5-4 overtime over East Duplin.
“His character showed all season,” Diaz said. “He’s a hard-working kid who gets good grades and has all the intangibles of a winner.”
WRH started off 3-2-1 but Marquez stoked the coals for six wins in row before the Bulldogs lost a 3-2 match to James Kenan, which all but sealed the ECC crown for the Tigers.
Still, Marquez kept them in the playoff hunt as WRH won five of its next six regular-season matches.
The end came too soon as WRH fell to St. Pauls 1-0 in the opening round of the playoffs.
Here is the rest of the first team, which obviously includes Augustine, Marque and Guzman.
FIRST TEAM
Adrian Capistran
JK, Senior, Midfielder
Capistran, the Tigers’ ringmaster, scored nine goals and had 15 assists and was involved in getting the offense going from the middle of the field.
His pinpoint passes in all directions set the tone, particularly when JK had just gotten possession, but also when it was in its set offense.
“He sees the field so well and can defend as well as attack, and has such ball control through it all,” Quinn said.
Omar Covarrubias
JK, Junior, F/Midfielder
Covarrubias scored 28 times and had 17 assists in offering a contrasting style to Augustine.
“He plays calm, doesn’t panic,” Quinn said. “He played forward but has the skills to be in the midfield at times. I love his style of soccer.”
Andy Arqueta,
WRH, Junior, Goalie
Arqueta gave stability to a young team, giving many juniors and sophomores both safety and time to adjust to the speed and physicality of soccer at the prep level.
The junior did all he could in a few games and that was simply not enough.
But the bulk of his resume is filled with solid performances.
WRH lost twice to JK and was beaten by one goal in matches against Clinton, North Raleigh Christian and then St. Pauls in the first round of the playoffs.
Arqueta weathered the spring storms season that saw WRH go 3-8- and lose enough matches by a goal that it could easily been .500 during its off year.
In 2019, he was a key player on a 20-5 club that tied James Kenan for the ECC regular season title.
Edgar Madrid,
ED, Senior, Forward
Madrid, an N.C. Coaches pick in Region 4, scored nine goals and had five assists for the Panthers, who finished 10-11-1 after a loss to Trask in the first round of the playoffs.
East Duplin had a three-game winning steak, but otherwise never won nor lost more than two in a row.
And the Panthers had several close calls, such as a 5-4 overtime loss to WRH.
Makenley Augustine,
JK, Junior, Forward
Maken Augustine didn’t get all of the family’s soccer talent.
Twin brother Makenley has many of the same skills.
Makenley scored nine goals and had 15 assists and is a leader, according to Quinn.
“He loves to direct people into position, is smart, has good skills and he’s my coach on the field,” Quinn said.
“He can play anywhere on the field, from the defense to up top.”
Roni Guifarro,
WRH, Senior, MF
Guifarro scored 19 goals and had 13 assists for a Wallace-Rose Hill offense that looked for scoring and play-making from him, Marquez and Zuniga.
Mario Funes
JK, Junior Goalie
Funes had all the skills of a goalie and was always on point for the Tigers.
“He is very good at his position,” Quinn said.
“He’s very smart, has great movement in the net and very athletic, and punts the ball well, too.”
Funes is a repeat player to the all-county first team.
Jose Zuniga
WRH, Junior, Forward
Zuniga scored goals but it may have been his play before shots that mattered most for the junior.
He had 13 scores and an area-high 35 assists.
SECOND TEAM
Darwin Bonilla, ED,
Soph., Forward
Bonilla scored a team-high 13 goals and had five assists.
On Friday nights, he was the placekicker for the East Duplin football team.
He hit 57 of 63 PAT attempts and was 7-for-7 in field goals.
Geovani Ayala, ND,
Junior, Forward
Ayala’s seven scores were tops for the Rebels, who were 4-6 in Carolina 1A Conference play and 4-11 overall.
Javier Arevalo, ED,
Senior, Defender
Arevalo had five goals and two assists for the Panthers.
Kevin Diaz, WRH,
Junior, Defender
Don’t be surprised if Diaz moves to the first team next season.
Angel Velazquez,
JK, Midfield
Velazquez scored eight goals and his production will increase next fall for a Tiger team loaded with talent.
Yobeb Castro, WRH,
Soph., Midfield
Look for Castro to be a key player in the next two seasons.
Alan Guerrero, ED,
Soph, Goalie
Guerrero, a sophomore, found his way through a few tough games to become a solid keeper.
Leo Venegas, ED,
Senior, MF/F/D
Venegas, a versatile player, was moved to the defensive side some games, but was a force at any position. He scored seven goals and had four assists.
Felix Baralage, JK,
Senior, Defender
Baralage “plays smart with the ball” on a tight-knit Tiger defense.
Lazaro Reyes, ED,
Soph., Forward
Reyes showed great potential in his first season of high school soccer.
Kelvin Jimenez, JK,
Junior, Midfielder
Jimenez’s use of both feet helped him to score eight goals on a deep JK team.