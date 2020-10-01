Wheels, rims and other vehicle parts were stolen from several locations near Ayden recently, according to reports filed with the Pitt County Sheriff’s office.
Wheels and a stereo were stolen sometime before 10:06 a.m. on Sept. 24 in the 100 block Faith Baptist Lane. The stolen items were valued at a total of $1,600. The case remains active. A rear spoiler valued at $25 also was stolen in the area in the same time frame.
Tires with rims valued at $2,000 were stolen between midnight Sept. 21 and 3:46 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 8100 block of N.C. 11 South. The investigation is ongoing.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports in other cases recently with the following details and allegations:
- 5700 block County Home Road, Winterville, 8 p.m. Sept. 22-6:27 p.m. Sept. 24: lawn mower valued at $300 stolen; case active.
1500 block Rock Road, Grifton, 5 p.m. Sept. 17-11:16 a.m. Sept. 20: church van broken into, rear passenger windshield sustained $200 in damages; case active.
- 7300 block Stokestown St. Johns Road, Grifton, 5 p.m. Sept. 17-4:23 p.m. Sept. 20: stereo valued at a total of $1,700 stolen; case active.
GREENE COUNTY
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
- Debra Robinson Bishop, 52, 777 Taylor Road, Walstonburg, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with one misdemeanor count simple assault. No bond was issued. His court date is Nov. 13 in Snow Hill.
- Timothy Uzzelle, 34, 2568 Moore Rouse Road, Hookerton, was taken into custody Sept. 21 and charged with one felony count order for arrest malicious conduct by prisoner. No bond was issued. His court date is Oct 12 in Snow Hill.
FARMVILLE
The Farmville Police Department released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
- Kendrick Alan Joyner, 29, of Farmville was cited Sept. 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count simple possession of schedule VI and tag light violation. A bond amount was not listed on the report. His court date is Dec. 10 in Farmville.
- hristopher Lee Moore, 46, of Farmville was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with one misdemeanor count assault individual with disability and interfering with emergency communications. No bond was issued. His court date is Nov. 10 in Greenville.
- Tony Eugene Lindsay, 35, of Farmville was taken into custody Sept. 13 and charged with one felony count uttering forged endorsement, uttering forged instrument, forgery of instrument, obtaining property by false pretense and one misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. He was placed under a $15,000 secured bond. His court date is Sept. 14 in Greenville.
- Jordan Lee Burnette, 28, of Farmville was cited Sept. 11 and charged with one misdemeanor count resist, obstruct, delay.
AYDEN
The Ayden Police Department released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
- Chris Anthony Barfield, 46, 4792 Weyerhauser Road, Ayden, was cited Sept. 2 one misdemeanor count discharging weapon in city limits and carrying a concealed weapon. His court date is Dec. 17 in Farmville.
- Tyriq Ali Riley, 21, of 4050 Azalea St., Greenville, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with one felony count possession of a stolen firearm. He was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His court date was Sept. 11 in Greenville.
- Cezar Romero Bell, 48, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count driving while under influence and three misdmeanor count warrant for failure of service. He was placed under a $53,000 secured bond. His court date is Oct. 1 in Farmville.
- Christopher Ryan Fleming, 36, 344 Second St., Ayden, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with two felony counts assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and one misdemeanor count communicating threats and discharging weapon in city limits. He was placed under a $200,000 secured bond. His court date was Sept. 21 in Greenville.
- Nathanial Devon Black, 20, 205 Lindbeth Drive Apt. B, Greenville, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with one misdemeanor count carrying concealed gun and one felony count possession with intent to sell marijuana and maintain a vehicles for controlled substances. He was placed under a $15,000 secured bond. His court date was Sept. 21.
- Jarvis Curman, 19, of 753 Fawn Road, Ayden, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with one felony count possession with intent to sell marijuana and maintain a vehicle for controlled substances. He was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His court date is Sept. 21.
- Demarcus Ray Sharpe, 40, of 3911 Sunset Drive Unit A, Ayden, was taken into custody Sept. 20 and charged with one misdemeanor count assault on a female, unauthorized used of a vehicle and larceny. No bond was issued. His court date is Oct. 13 in Greenville.
- Cameron Todd Moye, 20, of 3202 Misty Pines Road, Greenville, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with one felony count possession with intent to sell marijuana, maintain vehicle with CS and one misdemeanor count possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His court date was Sept. 12 in Greenville.
WINTERVILLE
The Winterville Police Department released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
- Nevada Leavern Joyner, 34, of 4223-A Washington Street, Ayden, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with one misdemeanor count driving while impaired and simple possession of marijuana. She was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her court date is Oct. 15 in Greenville.
- Antwan Jamar Swindell, 23, of 4339-A Lee St. Ayden was taken into custody and charged with one felony count possession of cocaine and one misdemeanor count possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed under a $12,500 secured bond. His court date was Sept. 8 in Greenville.
- Ashlee Harrison Keech, 35, of 3813 Aurora Drive, Winterville was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with one misdemeanor count possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was placed under a $2,500 secured bond. His court date is Oct. 15 in Greenville.
- Patsy Ann Ingalls, 30, of 3813 Aurora Drive, Greenville, was arrested Sept 8 and charged with one felony count possession of cocaine and one misdemeanor count possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her court date was Sept. 8 in Greenville.