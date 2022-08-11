WARSAW – Ken Avent III has been preparing for football season nearly as long as he can remember.
This fall he doesn’t have to worry about pads, a helmet or how his body will hurt the next day.
Avent, a former James Kenan three-time All-Duplin’s Elite quarterback who played four seasons at Catawba University in Salisbury, NC, returned in January to the sport and the school he loves as an assistant coach for the Tigers.
“I wanted to come back and work with the people I know and have worked with all my life,” said Avent, who coaches quarterbacks and defensive backs and is teaching physical education. “It’s a little different than looking at the game as a player.”
For pigskin fans, the mere mention of the name Avent brings memories of some of the best football in Duplin County.
Avent, or K3 as he wishes folks would call him to avoid confusion, is the son of Ken Avent Jr., who guided the Tigers to state titles in 2007 and 2013 and whose 12-year career record there of 123-35 is the school’s all-time most wins. He is 182-60 lifetime with three-year stops each at his alma mater North Duplin and North Johnston.
“You always want your kids to do what they want and I’m glad he’s here,” said Avent Jr., who is athletics director for Duplin County Schools. “When I left, I wanted to come back. Duplin County football’ s great and a good place to coach.”
But there’s much more.
K3’s grandfather is Ken Avent Sr., the longest-tenured coached in Duplin County who guided North Duplin to a 172-105 mark from 1975 to 1999.
“Being around him to learn has always been special,” said K3, “moreso for the things we talk about that are not about football.”
Yet there are more Avents on the Duplin County football scene.
John Bert Avent, K3’s uncle, is also a gridiron coach, as is his oldest son, John Thomas Avent, who was moved into the quarterback role at JK following the graduation of K3.
John Bert’s twin sons Cal, a quarterback, and Eli, a lineman, are on the Tiger’s roster as freshmen.
The arrival of K3 on the JK staff was welcoming news for Tigers’ second-year head coach Tim Grady, who coached at Charity Middle from 2005-14.
“My main thing is, we return one of our own,” Grady said. “That’s four on our full-time staff (also Grady, Tyler Pugh and Robbie Futch) who went to school here. (Of further note: JT Avent and Lee Sutton, a senior at Methodist, are also coaching assistants.
“K3 brings an element of pride, he’s excited and he has a wealth of experience.”
College days,
prep notes
K3 also followed his father’s footsteps to Catawba. Avent Jr. played QB for the Indians and was the South Atlantic Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year in 1993.
His son threw for 1,001 yards and ran for 498 his senior season as Catawba finished 5-4.
His other noteworthy season was in 2018 when he threw for 12 TDs and ran for 605 yards during a 4-7 campaign.
He red-shirted a season with an injury, and in 2020 played sparkling on a team that didn’t have a full schedule because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Avent Sr. was his son’s head coach at JK in K3’s three varsity seasons.
As a sophomore in 2014, he threw for a school-record 1,991 yards and 29 TDs and had an excellent QB rating of 118.3 as JK went 12-2 but lost to Wallace-Rose Hill in the East Region 1A final.
He returned for his junior season with only one primary target (John Brooks), but threw for a career-high 22 TDs, 11 interceptions, 2,019 yards, and a .579 completion percentage (132-228). He also ran for 785 yards (5.1 average) and was Duplin’s Elite first-team quarterback for the second straight year.
That season, Kenan upset WRH 33-15 early in the season but lost to the Bulldogs, 29-13, once again in the East Region final. JK finished 13-2, winning its second straight Carolina 1A Conference title.
His senior campaign at JK was marred by a broken collar bone early in the season opener at Southern Wayne.
His cousin, sophomore John Thomas, replaced him for a few games, then came back with two productive seasons with the Tigers in rebuilding mode.
As a senior in 2018, JT hit 60 percent of his passes (134-223) while often chased from the pocket on a 5-5 team. He threw for 2,198 yards, 24 TDs with just seven interceptions, and was Duplin’s Elite first-team quarterback.
K3 returned for the last five games of his senior year to throw for 898 yards and nine TDs.
Now, his 6-foot-1, 210-pound body will be in permanent recovery from the physical pains associated with the game.
But like his father and grandfather, football is permanently in his DNA.
