AYDEN — Concerns about COVID-19 have caused the cancellation of several iconic Ayden events. But officials are still hoping for a Christmas miracle.
Ayden Chamber of Commerce director Laura Todd discussed plans for the town’s annual Christmas Town celebration on Monday during the town's Board of Commissioners meeting.
Due to COVID-19, the town had to cancel the annual Kings of Q BBQ Cook-off and the Collard Festival.
Todd said the Ayden Chamber of Commerce is working so that the Christmas celebration does not meet the same fate.
“Our board has been trying to think outside the box on how we can make Christmas Town happen and be safe,” Todd said.
The Chamber proposed holding a "reverse parade" similar to the one Ayden Schools held for its students at the end of the school year.
“The floats and decorations stand still and people travel through Ayden in their cars while socially distancing and staying safe,” Todd said.
The parade will begin as participants turn onto Third Street from N.C. 11, and will continue down Main Street. Participants then will turn down West Avenue and take a left on Second Street.
The chamber is prepared to assist the 81 homes owners, businesses, and churches located on these streets with decorations, Todd said.
To encourage participation, Todd proposed a contest for the home and businesses with the best displays.
Santa would be located on the stage in front of town hall and would waive to children as they rode by.
Todd is working with the company to provides the town with large, decorative lights for Christmas. The lights are estimated to cost between $5,000 and $7,000, and would be displayed throughout December, drawing people downtown, she said.
The chamber has also reached out to two media groups to see if Ayden could broadcast a welcome message and play Christmas music on the radio while participants drive through the parade.
This cost is estimated at between $3,000-$5,000 dollars.
For entertainment, Todd believes members of the Sudan Shriners could perform in the parking lot beside Xersize and at the Ayden Fire Department. She also is asking a church to perform a live nativity.
Todd also proposed having Santa return for photos with children at a different time. The photos would take place on the stage in front of town hall with Santa and children social distancing from each other, Todd said.
Since the Collard Festival was canceled, Todd requested the already-budgeted funds be used for the added cost of Christmas Town, which has an allotted budget of $3,000.
The Collard Festival has a $10,000 budget.
Ayden Mayor Steve Tripp said the holiday event is something town residents will appreciate.
"I think this gives people hope, which to me is what Christmas is about,” Tripp said.
Tripp recommended Todd present a more detailed budget before the board makes a decision. Commissioner Raymond Langley agreed, and made a motion to table a decision until the town’s August meeting.
Commissioners also tabled a decision on an amendment to the town’s Plant a Home empty parcel utilization program. The amendment will be revisited at the August meeting.