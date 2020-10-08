A 56-year-old man was shot and killed in his driveway on Saturday, the Ayden Police Department reported.
Anthony Harper, 56, was found dead at 4335 Martin Luther King Jr. St. about 5:10 p.m., said Cpl. Jenny Clark on Tuesday.
The incident remained under investigation and police have identified a person of interest, Clark said.
Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the larger community, Clark said.
FARMVILLE
The Farmville Police Department release reports recently with the following details and allegations.
- Lindsey Diane McArthur, 32, of Farmville was taken into custody Sept. 27 and charged with one felony count possession schedule I substance and one misdemeanor count possession schedule IV and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed under a $50,000 secured bond. His court date was Sept. 28 in Greenville.
- Phillip Earl Ange, 28, of Robersonville, was cited Sept. 26 and charged with one misdemeanor count weapon law violations. His court date is Dec. 17 in Farmville.
- Latosha Lynell Bunch, 39, of Farmville was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with one felony count possession of cocaine and tag light violation. She was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. Her court date is Sept. 28 in Greenville.
WINTERVILLE
The Winterville Police Department release reports recently with the following details and allegations.
- Tiffany Shante Booth, 27, of 404 Paladin Drive, Greenville, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count driving while impaired. She was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her court date is Nov. 12 in Greenville.
- Jessie Ray Hardy, 54, of 205 Nash St., Greenville, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count driving under the influence, open container after consumption and resisting public officer. She was placed under a $4,000 secured bond. Her court date is Nov. 12 in Greenville.
- Adedus Leaveil McNair, 42, of Greenville was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with one misdemeanor count driving while impaired. A bond amount and court date were not listed on the report.
- Amanda Lee Farmer, 28, of 1310 Queen Anne Road, Wilson, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with one misdemeanor count driving while impaired. She was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her court date is April 8.
- Ahmad Aldorin Venters, 27, of 217 E. Peyton Ave., Kinston, was cited Oct. 4 with one misdemeanor count weapon law violations, drug/narcotic violations, and drug equipment violations. A bond amount was not listed on the report.