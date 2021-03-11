An Ayden man has been arrested in the Jan. 13 shooting death of a young mother in the Bells Fork area south of Greenville, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Shaquille Ali Pittman, 20, was charged Feb. 26 with first-degree murder in the death of Marshayla Pasley, 20, at 2004 Long Drive, located off of Charles Boulevard in the area of Old Fire Tower Road. Someone fired multiple shots into Pasley’s home, hitting her and her 3-year-old son.
Emergency medical personnel attempted to save her, but she was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. Her son was transported to Vidant Medical Center where he was treated for his wounds. Another resident, Raeshon Peoples, 22, also was in the residence at the time of the shooting but was uninjured.
Pittman also is charged with two counts first-degree attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling
He was detained at Pitt County Detention Center under no bond on the murder charge. He received a secured bond of $2 million on the other charges.
A news release did not explain how the deputies connected Pittman to the crime.
Deputies on Feb. 22 arrested 19-year-old Tyquavious Charod Cummings of Greenville on the same charges. He was initially arrested after a high-speed chase involving deputies on Jan. 19.
The chase began when deputies located a vehicle of interest in the killing and attempted to stop it in a residential area across North Memorial Drive from Thermo Fisher Scientific north of Greenville.
The vehicle sped away, leading deputies onto N.C. 33 West. A deputy was able to stop the vehicle at the on-ramp to U.S. 264 using a PIT maneuver, the office reported.
Cummings ran but was quickly brought into custody. Stolen firearms were found in the vehicle, the agency reported.
Cummings was initially being held on charges of speeding 100 in a 45 mph school zone; felony flee to elude arrest; reckless driving to endanger; resist, delay and obstruct; two counts of possession of a stolen firearm; two counts carrying a concealed gun; and larceny of a firearm.
He was being held without bond at the detention center for the murder charge and other violations.
The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still in progress and further charges are expected.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations.
- 6100 block Marvin Taylor Road, Grifton, 11:56 a.m., March 5: break-in at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 3200 block South Eason Street, Fountain, 2:10 p.m., March 5: $400 extorted from man via Internet; case closed; no arrests made.
- 4900 block Ayden Golf Club Road, Ayden, 5:21 p.m., March 4: trailer valued at $1,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 800 block Browns Lane, Ayden, 7:16 p.m., March 2: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 7500 block U.S. 264, Farmville, 2:10 p.m,. March 1: firearm valued at $330 stolen from residence; case active.