AYDEN — Town Manager Steven L. Harrell told commissioners he would retire in September during Ayden’s Town Board meeting on Monday night.
“I’ve been at this for 38 years and I’m ready to take that next step,” he said.
Harrell has been in Ayden four years.
Originally from Goldsboro, he said, “it has been a wonderful four years. I have loved living here and working with everybody.”
Mayor Stephen W. Tripp said Harrell has done a lot of things to make Ayden a better place to live.
Tripp lauded Harrell’s accomplishments, including securing town grants, attracting the Quilt Lizzy fabric shop, repurposing the Whitehurst building, revamping downtown and helping establish Southwest bypass loop.
“When you came to Ayden, you said you wanted to leave a legacy. You have definitely done that,” Tripp said. “I think this town will go back in history and look at the time you were here and see the progression — even of just the last two meetings — where over 100 homes are to be built in one area. That is unheard of.”
He thanked Harrell for open communication.
“It is going to be a great loss," Tripp said. "You’ve done an outstanding job. It takes other people years to accomplish what you did in 48 months.”
Harrell thanked the mayor and board members.
“It has been an opportunity to put a cap on my career, and to be able to give something to a great community," he said.
In other business, commissioners debated whether to keep the Sanitation Division or outsource garbage collection before they pass the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
According to Harrell, the department been operating in the red.
Commissioner Raymond Langley asked what it would take to keep put department in the black and operate it as a business.
“It is one of the amenities that is so great to have in our town,” Langley said.
Harrell said balancing the books would require an increase in collection fees.
Outsourcing collections is an attempt to avoid passing the cost onto citizens, he said. In the budget, he also recommended selling the town’s two garbage trucks.
“We estimated we’d clear an additional $50,000 selling both trucks and save around $18,000 in operating costs by contracting out,” Harrell said. “Otherwise, we would need to appropriate ($68,000) out of the fund balance, which we are not recommending."
A rate increase is necessary to keep the department operational.
“To cover the $68,000 shortfall, we would need to raise collection rates from $11.50 to $13.85” this fiscal year, he said.
For the department to self-sustaining, the rate would need to increase by four percent each year for the next two years, bringing the rate up to $14.98.
In addition, the town would need to purchase a new garbage truck to replace the backup truck.
“Our backup truck is nine years old. Maintenance repairs this past year have been substantial,” Harrell said. “I can tell you right now, it will not make it through this next year. That’s how bad of shape it is in. We really do need a reliable backup truck."
Mayor Tripp asked Harrell to send commissioners the cost analysis so they could discuss the issue further on Tuesday night, before approving the budget.
Mayor Pro-Tempore Ivory Mewborn was concerned about losing sanitation employees' jobs. Tripp said the vendor interested in contracting Ayden’s garbage collection had said it would hire the town’s employees.
Tripp added, “We need to remember it is a business. You’ve got to cover your expenses with revenue. I don’t think we need to supplement sanitation.”