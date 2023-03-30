...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
CALYPSO – North Duplin baseball is off to an 8-2 start this spring yet second-year coach Colton Chrisman’s club isn’t hitting the ball as well it did last year when the Rebels went 18-4 and advanced to the third round of the 1A playoffs.
“We haven’t really hit the ball this year,” Chrisman said. “When we swing it we will be really hard to beat. It’s coming. Just need some time.”
In the meanwhile, ND is relying on pitching.
Enter Erik Rosas, staff ace from 2022.
The senior no-hit Lakewood last Friday as ND scratched up three early runs against Kollin Hunter and let Rosas take over.
The senior struck out 17 and walked one during an 87-pitch masterpiece 3-0 win.
“He pounded the strike zone,” Chrisman said. “All of his pitches were working for him. He was feeling it when he warmed up tonight. We knew we just had to score a few and he would take care of the rest.”
Chrisman and the Rebels manufactured two first-inning runs as leadoff hitter Pate walked, stole second and third base and scored on a wild pitch.
Center fielder Tanner Kornegay, who had just returned from an injury, copied Pate’s pattern: walking, swiping two base and racing home on an errant pitch.
Kornegay singled home Richard Noble in the third. Austin Duff and Brady Byrd had the only other hits for ND, which stole 11 bases and left six runners stranded.
The Rebels lost 10-4 to East Duplin on Monday, but rallied the following day to stump Neuse Charter 14-0.
Pate had three RBI, Duff two and Tyler Johnsey and Wesley Holmes also added run-scoring at-bats.
Pitching was once again the melody as Johnsey didn’t allow a hit in five frames, while striking out seven and walking two. He threw 65 strikes and 42 balls during his 107-pitch outing.
The senior is 3-0 with an ERA of 1.20. Rosas is 3-1 with an ERA of 0.95. He has 43 strikeouts and five walks. Noble (2-0, 2.83) has whiffed 27 and walked just four.
ND was to travel to Union (0-10) on Tuesday and to Rosewood (7-2) on Friday.
Tigers, Bulldogs reunite rivalry
James Kenan has won three of the last four games against Wallace-Rose Hill but is 4-6 since 2017, losing to the Bulldogs three times in 2018.
JK (4-4, 1-2) prepped for the showdown on Tuesday with a 22-3 win over Kinston last Friday in Warsaw. The Tigers ripped 14 hits, had 12 walks and stuck out just three times against the Vikings.
Hayden McGee, Manny Bostic, Xavier Boone, Mason Brown and Cal Avent each drove in two runs.
Three days earlier, JK lost a 15-13 slugfest with South Lenoir as Brown, McGee and Bostic led the way. JK had 13 hits, walked 12 times and struck out 12 times.
The Tigers are set to host Southwest Onslow (8-1, 3-1) on Friday.
WRH (4-7, 0-3) lost 10-0 to North Lenoir last Thursday in LaGrange, but the previous day traveled to Burgaw to roast Pender 16-3 to avenge a 15-3 loss to the Patriots on March 1 in Teachey.
Xzavier Pearsall slashed three hits in three trips and drove in two runs. Kaiden Liu was 1 for 3 with three RBI. Tyler Dixon added two hits and knocked in two teammates and Devin West doubled in a run.
Weston Smith chipped in with a pair of RBI.
Reid Page (3 for 3) carried the only hot stick against the Hawks. Larry Barber had the only other Bulldog hit.
WRH travels to East Duplin on Friday.
Panthers pummel Hawks in Beulaville
East Duplin’s Cain Graham might have stolen the show if not for the explosive nature of the Panther bats during Friday’s 10-5 win over North Lenoir in Beulaville.
The sophomore limited the Hawks to two hits, two walks and struck out four during his 4.2-inning stint.
Graham got ED (9-1, 3-0) into the fifth before Jackson Gause fired his way through the final 2.1 innings.
The Panthers erupted for seven runs in the fifth to go in front 10-2.
Zack Brown and Avery Noble each slashed two hits and combined to drive in three runs.
Brecken Bowles had a hit, walk, RBI and scored twice.
ED opened last week by beating ND 10-4 on Monday to avenge a 5-2 loss on March 2. See the game story on B1.