WARSAW – James Kenan knew about North Duplin leadoff hitter Hunt Pate and pitcher Erik Rosas.
But the Tigers will surely remember Tyler Johnsey and Esteban Santos-Clark after the Rebels beat them 11-4 last Tuesday.
Johnsey and Santos-Clark pitched and hit North Duplin to the win, while Pate and Rosas added additional support.
Johnsey drove in three runs and Santos-Clark two as ND rallied from a 2-1 deficit by scoring five times in both the fourth and sixth innings.
Johnsey, who picked up the mound win, gave up five hits, one earned run and struck out seven during his four-inning stint.
Santos-Clark picked up where he left off by giving up four hits in three frames, not allowing an earned run, striking out three and not allowing a walk.
Pate, a Duplin’s Elite all-county first-team performer a season ago, drove in two runs. Rosas, an all-county pitcher, likewise had a pair of RBI.
Will Sutton and Manny Bostic each stroked two hits for the Tigers (2-2).
ND (4-0) got its second win over Duplin County’s 2A schools after beating East Duplin 5-2 the previous week. The Rebels travel to ED (4-1) next Monday, March 20, the first day of spring.
Coach Colton Chrisman’s club should have an easy week as the Rebels face Jones Senior, Lejeune and Trask.
ND, a 1A school, has three wins over 2A schools, which include a 7-6 triumph over South Lenoir.
Panthers rebound
for trifecta of wins
East Duplin’s three-win week started with a three-man combined no-hitter in a 7-0 silencing of Richlands on Monday in Beulaville. It was a dramatic rebound from the Panthers’ setback to the Rebels four days previous.
Baine Raynor, Jayden Dail and Cain Graham combined for the no-hitter, and Zack Brown and Eli Thipgen were key parts of the offense.
Raynor pitched four frames, Dail two and Graham one and the threesome combined for six strikeouts and just two walks.
Brown punched two hits, scored and drove in a run each. Thigpen had two hits and scored, while Jackson Gause singled in a run.
ED scored four times in the second, then added one in the third and two in the fourth.
The Panthers trailed Princeton 6-3 in the third before rallying with eight runs in the fifth.
Avery Noble knocked in three runs with his two hits, Brown chipped in with three hits and a pair of RBI, pushing home a pair of runs with a double.
Gause went 4.1 innings for the win, striking out seven, walking five and allowing just two hits.
Kyle Kern (2 innings, 2 earned runs) and Noble (two outs and no runs facing four hitters) finished off the Bulldogs (0-4).
ED had a 24-8 cakewalk over Clinton on Friday as Brecken Bowles and Gause each lashed four hits and Graham went seven innings on the hill, allowing eight hits and four earned runs. Garrett Johnson was touched for two hits and no runs in his two-inning stint.
