ST. PAULS – The St. Pauls basketball team was “as-advertised” Thursday night in the second round of the 2A state playoffs.
Wallace-Rose Hill was a shadow of the team that won 17 games, including a 15-2 run since Jan. 14.
The Robeson County school turned on its version of showtime early, building a monster lead to cruise into the third round with an 80-55 win.
“It was a game between two good teams, one who showed up and the other who was tentative,” said WRH coach Ervin Murray. “We were afraid to be great. Give St. Pauls all the credit. I know we were a shell of ourself.
“St. Pauls (22-5) did what they were supposed to do. I would have loved to see our best versus their best. I just really never felt like we had that.”
Bulldogs guard Josh Henderson, who scored a game-high 23 points, and 6-foot-8 center Marcus Galreth ruled on the outside and inside, respectively – although they had three teammates step up.
“I think our guys really brought it on defense, and once we were able to take them away and limit them to one shot, we were able to score in transition,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson told The Robesonian. “We talked about that because they’re a great offensive rebounding team. So limiting them to one shot, and then rebounding and trying to get it down the floor as fast as we can (was our plan).”
Shocking starters
Henderson scored his team’s first seven points following a Tyler Murphy hoop in the low post.
Galbreath made an early statement with consecutive baskets.
Wallace-Rose Hill’s Kendell Cave and Keion Pickett converted opportunities, but St. Pauls led 17-6 after a first quarter in which a capacity crowd roared often and moaned after close misses.
It was on like a bowl of Robeson County chicken bog for a team whose losses have come to 4A schools.
WRH’s struggles were magnified in the second quarter as there were few highlights during a six-point quarter that saw St. Pauls’ lead stretch to 39-12.
And the run-’em-out-of-the-gym party continued, growing like unattended trees near a house.
The lead was never less than 20 points for the remainder of the evening.
WRH senior reserve Justin Fillyaw pumped in a 3-pointer and 14-foot jumper, and Keion Pickett converted a pair of layups in the third as part of his eight markers.
But when Murphy was whistled for his fourth personal foul with 26 seconds left in the quarter, WRH was losing a big piece of its interior.
Jalen James scored 12 of his 17 points in the fourth, many by weaving his way through a crowd.
But that only kept WRH in the gymnasium. The game’s verdict had long ago been decided.
Hoops Notebook
- St. Pauls was in the second round for the fourth time in five seasons. WRH returned to the playoffs in Murray’s second season last winter following a three-year absence. Murray is 2-2 in the postseason.
- St. Pauls nipped Hertford County 62-60 on Saturday to advance to face No. 1 Farmville Central (25-3) in the 2A East semifinals this week.
- James scored the first six points of the fourth quarter and eight during a 10-2 run that only cut the deficit to 57-38 following a Darlene Messem score off a rebound. He had a 3-pointer and tip-in in the final four minutes.
- WRH beat Red Springs 58-48 in the first round on Tuesday in Teachey. James and Dominic Samuels each tossed in 15, Luke Wells 11 and Xzavier Pearsall nine. Samuels, James and Wells keyed a seven-point burst in the fourth that put the Bulldogs on top 49-36. But Samuels hit a jumper and two free throws on consecutive possessions. The Red Devils threatened one more time, trimming the lead to 57-48. WRH managed the clock well in the final 2:35.
- WRH returns four of its five starters next season. Five seniors leave, including Murphy, a starter in the post. “Hopefully, we get better over the summer,” Murray said. “But it’s still a challenge at the varsity, JV and soon the middle school level. We want everyone on the same page. We’re not about one or two people. The moment we deviate from that we’re in trouble. We’re building a program now. We’re excited to have four back, and in my three years here it’s only gotten better and better. And hopefully next year we take that next step.”
- WRH’s JV team, coached by Will Jeffers, went 9-5 with losses coming via Kinston, James Kenan (twice each) and Southwest Onslow.