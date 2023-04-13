SMITHFIELD – Line ‘em up and set ‘em down.
That’s the philosophy of Erik Rosas, Richard Noble and the North Duplin baseball team, which strung together its second six-game winning streak with a pair of wins over Carolina 1A Conference teams last week.
The latter came at Neuse Charter High as Rosas allowed one hit, while striking out 12 and not walking a hitter during a 12-1 stomping of the Cougars, who got their lone run in the first inning.
ND scored five times in the third and sixth innings by banging out 10 hits and walking nine times.
The Rebels (12-2, 5-0) won their first six games before falling 8-4 and 3-0 to 2A schools East Duplin and Trask.
Austin Duff singled, doubled, scored twice and had three RBI. Garris Warren went 3 for 3. Esteban Santos-Clark and Noble each had two hits and knocked in three runs apiece.
Rosas, the ace of the staff a season ago, limited the Cougars to one hit, while striking out 14 and not walking a hitter.
Rosas is 5-1 with an ERA of 1.25 during his seven appearances this season. He has whiffed 64 and walked nine in 33.2 innings.
Noble was nearly as effective during a 4-1 conquest of Hobbton two days earlier, giving up two hits, striking out nine and walking four.
Noble, who is 3-0 with a 2.18 ERA, has struck out 37 and walked 12 in 25.2 innings on the hill. Foes are hitting .165 off the senior right-hander, who started out at ND but transferred to Southern Wayne for his final prep season.
ND plated three first-inning runs and picked up an insurance tally in the fifth.
Singles by Hunt Pate and Brady Byrd and walks to Duff and Tanner Kornegay fueled the first-inning outburst.
The Rebels were to play Wayne Christian on Monday in the first round of the FCA’s Duplin-Wayne Crossover Tournament. James Kenan was paired with Goldsboro in the other semifinal. The winners were to meet on Tuesday.
Then ND has a week until its next game, a trip to Lakewood on March 18. A week later, the Rebels travel to Rosewood (11-4, 4-1) in a game in which a win gives ND its second straight CC title.
The CC Tournament is scheduled for May 1, 2 and 4.’
Bowles, Brown help
ED roast Blue Devils
East Duplin may been upset by James Kenan (See B1 for the game story), but the Panthers did themselves a favor early last week by roasting South Lenoir 12-2.
Leadoff hitter Zack Brown went 3 for 5, scored three times and knocked in a run.
Brecken Bowles stroked a double and a home run, which produced five RBI. Jackson Gause (two hits, two RBI) and chance Marshburn (RBI) sparked a productive offense.
Baines Raynor allowed two hits and one earned run in five inning for the win.
ED (11-3, 5-2) was to participate in the Big Rock Tournament the first three days of this week with games against Topsail, Hoggard and Croatan.
Tigers fall to Hawks
Mason Brown’s double was the lone James Kenan hit during a 7-0 loss to North Lenoir on Tuesday last week in a game in which the Hawks were unable to dominate until late.
Their Jacob Suggs, Blake Crawford and Brandon Alphin each had two hits and two RBI.
JK (5-6, 2-4) upset East Duplin 6-5 on Thursday. (See B1 for that game story.)
The Tigers were set to play Goldsboro in the opening round of FCA’s Duplin-Wayne Crossover Tournament on Monday.
Bulldogs roll
over Vikings
Kaiden Liu had four hits and scored four runs, and Xzavier Pearsall and Reid Page each had three hits and three runs as Wallace-Rose Hill (5-8, 1-5) whipped Kinston 20-2 last week on Tuesday in Teachey.
Caden Gavin had a single and double in three plate appearances.
WRH banged out 12 hits and swiped 12 bases in 12 attempts.
The Bulldogs lost 13-5 to North Lenoir two days later.
NL’s Blake Crawford had three RBI, Matthew Hill two and three other Hawks delivered run-scoring hits.