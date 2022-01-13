There’s a saying, “the second time is a charm.”
It might have been for the Bear Grass Charter Bears boys’ basketball team, but not for the Hobgood Charter School Raiders.
The Bears met the Raiders earlier in the season for a non-conference game at Hobgood, the Bears prevailed and beat Hobgood at home.
The Bears repeated the devastation, beating the Raiders 68-25.
The Bears scored first points of the came with a quick layup from Dylan Caracoglia.
The Raiders answered back with mid-range jumper from H. Roberson, knotting the score at two.
Bears’ powerhouse Cayden Council bullied his way into the paint with two consecutive baskets, extending the Bears’ lead 6-2.
After missed free throw by Raiders’ Roberson, Bears’ Council got the ball underneath the basket and punched in another two points. On the next possession, Ty Price owned the baseline with uncontested layup, extending Bear Grass lead 10-2.
A Bear Grass foul sent J. Martinez to the free throw line, and he was able to collect both shots and increase his team’s score to 10-4. Bear Grass called a timeout with 4:17 left to play.
Bryce Carlisle scored immediately after the timeout and improved the Bears’ lead to 12-4.
Raiders’ Roberson was fouled while in the act of shooting and made one of two attempts from the charity stripe, closing the deficit to seven points, 12-5.
Brayden Taylor drove to the rack for two points and was fouled. He was unable to complete the and-one cycle but moved the score to 14-5.
The Bears went on an eight-point excursion with two baskets from both Drew Hayes and Roberson. That put the Bears up 23-5.
J. Elkins was awarded a trip to the free throw after being fouled on a made basket. Elkins made the free completing the and-one.
The Bears’ over-aggressive defense place Hobgood in the bonus with approximately 59.2 seconds left to play. Elkins was fouled but couldn’t make the one-and-one as the first quarter expired with Bear Grass leading 23-8.
At the start of the second, the temperature of the game had changed. Hobgood’s defense became intensely physical and fouled Price during a made basket. Price missed the free throw and the Bears continued to lead 25-8.
Both teams alternated scoring, but the Bears remained in the lead, 27-11.
The Raiders suddenly went cold and the Bears took advantage of the Raiders’ inability to score and ran off eight straight points with baskets from Drew Hayes, Brayden Taylor and two baskets from Austin Clinefelter. The Bears increased their lead to 35-11.
Hobgood only scored once more in the frame, but the Bears tacked on an additional 11 points ending the first half with a 46-13 lead over the Raiders.
The Raiders opened the third quarter with a bucket from J. Moore, who was fouled on the next possession and made both free throws, closing the gap to 46-17.
Council added two points to the books, extending the Bears’ lead to, 48-17.
The Raiders scored one last time in the quarter with a basket from Moore.
Bear Grass added a two-points and a free throw from Caracoglia, ending the quarter 51-17, Bear Grass.
Desperation and frustration were settling in for the Raiders. The physicality increased and immediately sent Bears’ Brayden Taylor to the line for two shots less than 30 seconds into the fourth quarter. Both shots were made and the score was 53-17. With a running clock in effect, the Raider game play became a bit out of control. But Roberson still had hope as he launched multiple 3s and finally connected. The score upgraded, 53-20 in Bears’ favor as the clock continued to wind down.
Bear Grass never let up as Hayes dropped five points in two consecutive possessions, increasing its lead to 58-20. Teammate Jayden Lynn came off the bench and added two points to his stats, along with two points from Bryce.
Hobgood’s Brady pumped out two baskets and made one of two free throws.
Hobgood was not competing against the Bears at that point, it was competing with the clock.